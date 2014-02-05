FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney expects second-quarter loss at interactive unit - CFO
February 5, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Disney expects second-quarter loss at interactive unit - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will report a loss in its interactive game unit in its next quarter because it won’t have new games to sell, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said Wednesday during the company’s earnings call with analysts.

Rasulo said the quarter would be comparable to the $54 million loss the unit reported in last year’s second quarter. He did not specify the size of the loss.

Disney’s interactive unit reported $55 million in operating income in the company’s first quarter, ending on December 28, due to the success of its best-selling game “Disney Infinity.”

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Ronald Grover; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

