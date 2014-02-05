Disney expects second-quarter loss at interactive unit - CFO

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will report a loss in its interactive game unit in its next quarter because it won’t have new games to sell, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said Wednesday during the company’s earnings call with analysts.

Rasulo said the quarter would be comparable to the $54 million loss the unit reported in last year’s second quarter. He did not specify the size of the loss.

Disney’s interactive unit reported $55 million in operating income in the company’s first quarter, ending on December 28, due to the success of its best-selling game “Disney Infinity.”