FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney expects up to $190 million loss on 'Lone Ranger:' CFO
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 6, 2013 / 10:07 PM / in 4 years

Disney expects up to $190 million loss on 'Lone Ranger:' CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co expects to lose up to $190 million on summer box office bomb “The Lone Ranger” in the quarter that ends in September, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with analysts, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger also said the company’s ESPN sports network saw no impact in its advertising sales during the “upfront” selling season from the coming debut of rival network Fox Sports 1.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.