FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man hijacks Washington bus, kills pedestrian
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 3, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Man hijacks Washington bus, kills pedestrian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man hijacked a Washington D.C. bus on Tuesday and drove it into a gas station, killing a pedestrian in an incident that was over in less than three minutes, police said.

The bus driver tripped an alarm and fled the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority vehicle after the man attacked him with a weapon, police said.

“The suspect appeared to be very distraught and violent,” Police Chief Cathy Lanier told reporters. Police did not identify the attacker.

The attacker drove the bus over the curb and into the gas station, hitting a male pedestrian who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police took the suspect into custody and Lanier said he may have been taken to a hospital.

She declined to describe the weapon. Washington’s WRC-TV, an NBC affiliate, said the suspect put needle-nosed pliers to the driver’s neck when he took over the vehicle.

The driver suffered injuries that police described as not life-threatening. No passengers were injured.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.