FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Washington Monument reopens after elevator problems force closure
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
August 15, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Washington Monument reopens after elevator problems force closure

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

The sun sets behind the Washington Monument in Washington, January 4, 2015.Jim Bourg

(Reuters) - The Washington Monument reopened on Monday after electrical short-circuiting forced the closure of the marble obelisk, one of the U.S. capital's most popular tourist destinations, the National Parks Service said.

The monument, which stands 555-foot (169 meters) high, opened again to the public at about 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), said National Parks Service spokesman Mike Litterst.

"So far, no incidents," Litterst said.

The monument, which attracts about 600,000 visitors a year, was shut down early on Sunday after the doors to an elevator inside the towering column failed to open near the top of the building.

Some five-dozen people were able to ride down before the closure of the site, which sits about a half-mile (1 km) south of the White House.

An electrical circuit breaker tripped by overuse of electricity during a summer heat wave, when many in the area blast air-conditioning, was believed to have affected the elevator doors.

"The firm and final source is unknown, but we know there was a high-powered demand throughout the city, and what we suffered was low voltage in the monument," Litterst said.

The elevator had also stopped working near the top of the monument late on Saturday, forcing 73 visitors to exit using the stairs.

The Washington Monument has been shut down 24 times since it reopened in May 2014 following repairs for earthquake damage in 2011. Problems have included the elevator's computer system.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.