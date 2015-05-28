FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, one wounded in Washington, D.C., road-rage incident: police
May 28, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

One dead, one wounded in Washington, D.C., road-rage incident: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Police searched for a suspect who shot one man dead and seriously injured another in an apparent road-rage incident that closed down a major Washington, D.C., highway during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The shooting occurred on a busy stretch of Interstate 295 near the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington Police Chief Kathy Lanier told reporters.

Two men suffering gunshot wounds were found inside a black SUV. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lanier said the preliminary reports indicated the shooting may have been a road-rage incident.

Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that opened fire on the SUV.

“This is rush hour traffic,” Lanier said. “There were a lot of cars out here. People had to see something.”

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott

