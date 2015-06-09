Washington nears final deal for $300 million soccer stadium

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday she would introduce legislation clearing the way for the construction of a $300 million, state-of-the-art stadium for the city’s Major League Soccer franchise.

Officials in the U.S. capital had touted the plan to keep D.C. United, first negotiated by Bowser’s predecessor, Vincent Gray, as a $2.3 billion boost to the city’s economy.

“I say proudly that D.C. United will have its permanent home in Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said at a news conference, standing beside city and team officials.D.C. United officials had visited several potential stadium sites outside the city and had discussed bringing the team to Virginia with Governor Terry McAuliffe, according to media reports last week.“Not only will they stay in D.C. but they are going build a state-of-the-art stadium in the District of Columbia,” Bowser said.The stadium deal was tentatively approved by the D.C. city council last year.The city would pay $150 million for the land in the Buzzard Point section of Southwest Washington and privately finance a 20,000- to 25,000-seat stadium.Bowser and her predecessors have said the deal would spur further economic development and generate jobs near the gritty Anacostia River waterfront, an area that has boomed around Major League Baseball’s Nationals Park.City officials have said the stadium’s benefits include 2,000 new jobs, $2.3 billion in economic activity and more than $100 million in net revenue for the U.S. capital.Washington city council chairman Phil Mendelson said he expects the council to approve the legislation before July 15.The city is planning to take possession of the land by Sept. 30, or alternatively, enforce eminent domain and seize the land.The land will then be transferred to D.C. United for construction, which is expected to take 15 months.D.C. United is the most successful Major League Soccer team, winning 13 domestic and international titles over its history, according to the club’s website. The club plays in RFK Stadium, which opened in 1961. The club’s owner is Indonesian media entrepreneur and sports investor Erick Thorir, who also holds a controlling stake in Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.