FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Final book in 'Divergent' trilogy to be split into two films
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 11, 2014 / 6:24 PM / 3 years ago

Final book in 'Divergent' trilogy to be split into two films

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cast members Shailene Woodley and Theo James pose at the premiere of "Divergent" in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The final book in the “Divergent” trilogy will be split into two movies, Lions Gate said on Friday, following the same formula the studio used for the upcoming final installments of “The Hunger Games” series.

“Allegiant Part 1” is set to be released on March 18, 2016, and its second part a year later on March 24, 2017, the studio said.

“Divergent,” a dystopian thriller based on the young adult book series by author Veronica Roth, stars Shailene Woodley and was released last month, grossing $116.6 million so far at the U.S. box office.

The series tells the story of a futuristic society that divides people into groups based on personality traits.

Woodley’s character, teen heroine Tris Prior, becomes a threat to the government-enforced system as her multiple dominant traits make it difficult for her to fit into society.

Author Veronica Roth poses at the premiere of "Divergent" in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

The second film in the franchise, “Insurgent,” is set to begin production next month with a release date of March 20, 2015. Theo James stars alongside Woodley in the films.

Lions Gate will release the final two installments of “The Hunger Games” franchise, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” starring Jennifer Lawrence, in November, followed by the second part in November 2015.

“The Hunger Games” series has so far grossed $1.5 billion in global ticket sales.

The final installment of the “Twilight” series, another young adult book series adapted for the big screen by Summit Entertainment, was split into two parts. Lions Gate purchased Summit in 2012 and distributed the final “Twilight” film.

The series grossed $3.3 billion over five films released between 2008 and 2012.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.