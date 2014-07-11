Former Olympic champion Newbery pleads guilty to drug charge

Chantelle Newbery of Australia competes in the women's 3m springboard diving semi-final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

(Reuters) - Australia’s former Olympic champion diver Chantelle Newbery has pled guilty to drug charges, local media reported on Friday.

The 37-year-old, who won gold at the 2004 Games in Athens, was placed on a drug diversion program after pleading guilty to drug possession in the Cleveland magistrates court on Thursday, Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

Newbery, who won Australia’s first Olympic gold in women’s diving, was arrested in March for possession of methylamphetamine, a police spokesperson said in the report.