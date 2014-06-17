FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to okay $6.4 billion Dixons, Carphone merger: sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 17, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to okay $6.4 billion Dixons, Carphone merger: sources

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Carphone Warehouse is seen in west London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Carphone Warehouse CPW.L and Dixons Retail DXNS.L will secure unconditional European Union antitrust approval for their 3.8-billion-pound ($6.38 billion) merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Carphone, Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer, and Dixons, Europe’s second largest electrical retailer, hope the proposed tie-up will help them capitalize on the growing popularity of smartphones connected to consumer electronics such as ovens and fridges.

Last month, the European Commission asked British retailers whether the merger would push up the prices of mobile phones and tablets because of the combined company’s bigger market share.

The EU competition watchdog will clear the deal without requiring concessions from the companies, indicating it does not have any concerns, said one of the people.

Commission spokesman for competition policy Antoine Colombani declined to comment. The agency has set a June 25 deadline for its decision.

Dixons owns the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, Elkjop in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.