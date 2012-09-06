Dixons maintains solid start to first quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - Dixons DXNS.L, Europe’s second largest electricals retailer, maintained its solid start to the year with five percent like-for-like sales growth in the first quarter, boosted by a busy summer of events in Britain.

The group, which trades as Currys and PC World in the UK, Elkjop in Nordic countries, Unieuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Thursday sales at stores open at least a year were up 5 percent in the 12 weeks to July 21.

That compares with a rise of 5 percent in the final quarter of the 2011-12 year.

Dixons, which makes just under half of its sales in Britain, said like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland division were up 7 percent, having been up 8 percent in the previous quarter.

“While it is still early in our financial year, I am encouraged by the start we have made across the group,” Chief Executive Sebastian James said in a statement.

“We have had a real boost from a busy summer of events in the UK and our Northern European operations continue to go from strength to strength.”

However James cautioned that August had proven to be quieter across the retail sector and overall it continued to be cautious about the outlook.

Many European retailers are struggling as rising prices, muted wages growth, austerity measures, and the sovereign debt crisis hit confidence and disposable incomes.

Dixons and rivals MediaMarkt Saturn MEOG.DE and Darty DRTY.L are finding life particularly tough because they sell discretionary goods and face cut-price competition from supermarkets and internet retailers such as Amazon (AMZN.O).

To cope with a tough economic backdrop, Dixons has been cutting costs, revamping stores and improving product ranges as well as customer service. It has also benefited from the disarray of the rival Comet chain in its home market.

Shares in Dixons, which have increased by 57 percent over the last year on hopes of recovery, closed Wednesday at 18.8 pence, valuing the business at 680 million pounds.