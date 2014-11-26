FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. issues travel warning for Djibouti over terror threat
November 26, 2014 / 11:59 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. issues travel warning for Djibouti over terror threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The United States has issued a warning to travelers citing “specific threats from terrorism” aimed at Western and local interests in the east African nation of Djibouti.

Djibouti hosts U.S. and French military bases and is an ally in the U.S.-led fight against militant Islam.

Somali al Qaeda-linked militants have previously attacked Djibouti, saying it was to punish the east African state for contributing to an African Union force in Somalia.

“Attacks may target official government facilities, including embassies and military installations, as well as soft targets such as restaurants, clubs, hotels and other commercial entities,” the U.S. advisory said.

“While Djiboutian officials continue the pursuit of those responsible for previous terrorist attacks, many of those involved remain at large and still operate in the region,” said the advisory, released on Tuesday.

In May, two people were killed in grenade blasts in Djibouti city at a busy restaurant popular with Westerners. Somalia’s al Shabaab Islamist rebel group claimed responsibility.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Edmund Blair and Janet Lawrence

