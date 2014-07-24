Daily Mail publisher's underlying revenue up 3 percent in third quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust, the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid and Mail Online website, said underlying revenue grew 3 percent in the third quarter after a strong performance from its events and business information units.

Revenue for the three months to end-June came in at 457 million pounds ($778 million), it said on Thursday, with underlying growth in its business-to-business division of 6 percent offsetting a 1 percent decline in its media division, where circulation revenues have fallen.

($1 = 0.5873 British Pounds)