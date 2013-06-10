Private equity houses eye Finnish mobile firm DNA: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - The sale of Finnish mobile phone company DNA DNA.UL has attracted a lot of interest, with a handful of private equity firms making it through to the second round of an auction process, banking sources said on Monday.

Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX is advising on the sale of DNA, which could fetch around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

DNA has attracted plenty of attention from private equity houses hungry to do deals following a dearth of mergers and acquisitions so far this year, caused by a weak economic climate and the gap between buyers’ and sellers’ price expectations.

Apax APAX.UL, Bain Capital, BC Partners BCPRT.UL, EQT (EQT.N) and Providence have made it through to the next stage of the sale process and are due to submit second round bids on July 5, bankers said, adding Cinven and Nordic Capital had been close to the deal but were no longer involved.

All the buyout houses and DNA either declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment.

UBS has put together a staple financing debt package of just under 1 billion euros available to any possible buyer of DNA, equivalent to around 5 times DNA’s 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 191 million euros.

The staple financing, which gives would-be buyers confidence that financing is available to fund a deal, could include a mixture of leveraged loans and high yield bonds. Other banks are putting together rival debt packages to offer would-be buyers.

DNA is controlled by companies that were previously local phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder is Finda Group, which owns close to 33 percent. A listing for up to half of DNA shares on the Helsinki stock exchange, allowing owners to sell part of their holdings, is also an option.