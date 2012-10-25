DNB third quarter beats forecast on low loan losses

OSLO (Reuters) - DNB (DNB.OL), Norway’s biggest bank, reported quarterly earnings well ahead of forecasts after its loan loss more than halved, but played down expectations by keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.

DNB, one of the biggest bankers to the struggling global shipping industry, said on Thursday third-quarter pretax profit rose 17 percent to 4.76 billion crowns ($828 million), compared with a forecast for 4.24 billion.

“In spite of a weak international economic trend, the Norwegian economy is expected to remain strong,” DNB said. “Coupled with strict cost control, this will provide the basis for a healthy profit trend in the group’s Norwegian operations.”

“DNB ... will retain its profit estimate for 2012, with writedowns on loans and guarantees roughly on a level with 2011 and a cost/income ratio below 46 percent.”

Shipping has been the only dark cloud for DNB and the bank said its loss on loans in the sector was expected to rise further as most industry players see no recovery until 2014.

“With the exception of the shipping segment, a continued low level of writedowns on loans is anticipated,” it said.

DNB’s equity tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of liquidity, rose to 10 percent from 9.6 percent three months ago.

($1 = 5.7474 Norwegian crowns)