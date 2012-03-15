FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peter Guber joins bid group for LA Dodgers: report
March 15, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 6 years ago

Peter Guber joins bid group for LA Dodgers: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Dodgers' Aaron Harang throws a pitch during their game with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

(Reuters) - Film producer Peter Guber has joined the bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team as part of a group led by Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a report published on its website, the newspaper said Guber, chief executive of Mandalay Entertainment, will be a minority investor in the former basketball player’s group.

The Johnson bid is one of four expected to be submitted to major league owners for approval next week, the paper said.

The baseball team filed for bankruptcy protection in June last year. It owner, real estate developer Frank McCourt, has been evaluating prospective bids for the franchise since November.

The sale is being conducted by the Blackstone Group.

Reuters reported in February that hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen and St Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke were among seven parties who had advanced to the next round of bids for the team.

A spokesman for Guber was not immediately available for comment. Representatives of the Dodgers and Magic Johnson were also unavailable.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Watson

