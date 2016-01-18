FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Doga' record attempted in Hong Kong
#Lifestyle
January 18, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

'Doga' record attempted in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG - A new world record for the biggest dog yoga class was attempted this weekend in Hong Kong with 270 pairs of dogs and their owners practicing the moves for just over half an hour.

   Participants massaged and stretched their pets in various poses during the “doga” (dog yoga) class.

    “I think it’s important. I think today they had fun. And people in Hong Kong are very busy with work. Like 24/7 working,” “doga” teacher Suzette Ackerman said.

    “If you come up for a ‘doga’ class, you have at least an hour when you are connecting with your pet. It’s just you and your pet.”

    The record breaking attempt had yet to be confirmed by the Guinness World Records but organizers were confident the record had been broken.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
