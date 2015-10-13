FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. DoJ disrupts botnet, arrests Moldovan administrator
October 13, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. DoJ disrupts botnet, arrests Moldovan administrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said a sophisticated botnet designed to steal banking and other credentials from infected computers has been disrupted, and its administrator arrested.

The DoJ said on Tuesday the Moldovan administrator, Andrey Ghinkul, had been arrested on Aug. 28 in Cyprus, and the United States is currently seeking his extradition.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is investigating the case, estimates at least $10 million in direct loss in the United States can be attributed to the botnet, known as “Bugat”, “Cridex” or “Dridex”.

A botnet is a network of infected computers that can be used for the theft of confidential personal and financial information.

Actions taken by the U.K. and the U.S. substantially disrupted the malware, DoJ said.

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

