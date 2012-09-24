Bribery costs Tyco over $26 million in U.S. penalties, lost profits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tyco International Ltd TYC.N and a subsidiary have agreed to pay more than $26 million to resolve a case with prosecutors and regulators under a U.S. law barring foreign bribery payments, according to court documents and a news release on Monday.

The amount includes a $13.68 million penalty after a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyco - Tyco Valves & Controls Middle East Inc - pleaded guilty to conspiring to pay bribes to obtain contracts with Saudi Aramco, the U.S. Justice Department said.

That is in addition to a previously announced $13.1 million disgorgement under an agreement between Tyco and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.