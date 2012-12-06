FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dole CEO to go to Itochu with business units
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 6, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

Dole CEO to go to Itochu with business units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dole Food Co Inc DOLE.N, which is selling two businesses to Japan’s Itochu Corp (8001.T), said on Thursday that its chief executive, David DeLorenzo, will leave to run those businesses at Itochu.

David Murdock, Dole’s chairman, will replace DeLorenzo as CEO.

Dole said that Joseph Tesoriero, its chief financial officer, and Sue Hagen, head of human resources, are also leaving the company.

Itochu, Japan’s third-largest trading company, is paying $1.7 billion for Dole’s worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh produce businesses, expanding the company’s food presence in new markets such as China.

The deal lets Dole pay down its heavy debt load, and leaves it as a much smaller company just selling fresh fruit and vegetables.

Dole said its shareholders approved the deal on Thursday.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.