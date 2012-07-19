FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dole considers sale or spinoff for packaged foods business
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 19, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Dole considers sale or spinoff for packaged foods business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fruit and vegetable distributor Dole Food Co Inc DOLE.N, which is currently exploring strategic options for some of its segments, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it is considering a sale or spinoff of its worldwide packaged foods business.

The company, which has hired Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and Wells Fargo Securities LLC to assist its strategic review, said it is in talks with third parties who have expressed interest in select businesses.

The company, which is considering spinning off its packaged foods segment to its current stockholders, said in May it may consider a full or partial separation for one or more of its businesses through a spinoff or other capital markets transaction.

Net income fell to $65.5 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second-quarter from $83.1 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 80 cents per share from continuing operations.

Revenue for the quarter fell 10 percent to $1.71 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 72 cents on revenue of $1.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dole Foods shares closed at $8.83 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.