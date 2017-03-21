Bullish dollar bets seen fully unwound: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

A packet of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln five-dollar bill currency is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bullish bets on the dollar spurred by Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win and his pledge on tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending last November have faded, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst said on Tuesday.

"The (dollar) positions accumulated in the build-up and immediate aftermath of the U.S. election look to have been fully unwound," Bank of America Merrill Lynch currency strategist Myria Kyriacou wrote in a note.