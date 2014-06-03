Dollar General sticks to full-year profit forecast

(Reuters) - Discount chain Dollar General Corp stuck to its full-year profit forecast, but analysts warned that pricing pressure could weigh on margins for the rest of year.

Dollar General shares rose as much as 5 percent on Tuesday, though its first-quarter profit and sales missed analysts’ estimates.

“Some people were expecting the comps to be even weaker than it was and people are very encouraged that they didn’t change their guidance for the year at all,” Barclays Capital analyst Meredith Adler told Reuters.

Dollar General caters mostly to Americans whose incomes have been hurt as benefits such as food stamps and emergency unemployment assistance in the United States have been trimmed.

The company has been struggling to firm up margins as it slashed prices to keep its lower income shopper base from being lured away retail giants such as Walmart Stores and Target and by rival Family Dollar Stores Inc.

For a graphic on Dollar General's share performance vis-a-vis other retailers, click link.reuters.com/sew79v

Dollar General’s gross margin fell to 30.02 percent in the first quarter ended May 2 from 30.59 percent a year earlier, low-margin consumables such as tobacco products and candies led sales.

The company said sales trends improved from April, but analysts were not impressed.

“Implicit in DG’s confirmed FY14 EPS outlook... is greater-than-expected margin pressure during the remainder of the year,” Sterne Agee & Leach analysts wrote in a note.

The retailer said it expects to earn $3.45-$3.55 per share for the year ending January 2015.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $3.51 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects sales to rise 3-4 percent at stores open for at least a year.

The company said it discounted more in the first quarter, a period marked by increased competition and a harsh winter.

Net income rose to $222 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $220 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales increased 1.5 percent, while total sales were up about 7 percent to $4.52 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 73 cents per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

Dollar General shares were up 3.5 percent at $56.21 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday morning after touching a high of $56.97.