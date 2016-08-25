FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar Tree quarterly sales miss estimates
August 25, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Dollar Tree quarterly sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man enters a Dollar Tree discount store in Garden City, New York, U.S., May 23, 2016.Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O), the biggest U.S. discount chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales and cited a "challenging" retail environment.

The company, which became the biggest U.S. discount chain by acquiring larger rival Family Dollar in July last year, reported a net income of $170.2 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, compared with a net loss of $98 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5 billion from $3.01 billion a year earlier, but missed the average analyst estimate of $5.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
