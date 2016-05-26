FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar Tree's same-store sales beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 26, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Dollar Tree's same-store sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Products are seen on display at a Dollar Tree discount store in Garden City, New York, U.S., May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O), the biggest U.S. discount chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales as more customers spent more on average in its stores.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.3 percent in constant currency, beating the 2.1 percent growth expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $232.7 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $69.5 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier, partly helped by its acquisition of larger rival Family Dollar Stores last July.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.