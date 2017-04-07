FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls against yen after U.S. missile launch in Syria
April 7, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 4 months ago

Dollar falls against yen after U.S. missile launch in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.

An U.S. official said the strike has already been completed.

The dollar erased its early modest gains and slipped 0.3 percent to 110.46 yen JPY=, compared with a session high of 110.99.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "something should happen" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a deadly poison gas attack in that country.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

