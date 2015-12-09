FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian retailer Dollarama's profit rises 37 percent
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 9, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian retailer Dollarama's profit rises 37 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit as same-store sales increased and customers bought more higher-priced items.

The retailer, which sells items for up to C$3, said items priced higher than C$1.25 accounted for 59.7 percent of total third-quarter sales, up from 54.1 percent last year.

Same-store sales rose 6.4 percent in the quarter ended Nov. 1, compared with a 5.9 percent increase a year earlier.

The increase in same-store sales was aided by a 5.4 percent rise in the average check-out bill, compared to a 4.8 percent rise last year.

The Montreal-based company, which had 1,005 stores as of Nov. 1, said it opened 16 new stores in the third quarter and was on track to open 70-80 new stores by the year-end.

Net income rose to C$100.1 million ($73.81 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$73 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 13 percent to C$664.5 million.

Dollarama’s shares, which had risen about 48 percent this year, closed at C$88.10 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

($1 = C$1.36)

Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.