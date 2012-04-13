FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar Thrifty CEO's pay jumps 50 percent in 2011
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 13, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

Dollar Thrifty CEO's pay jumps 50 percent in 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group’s chief executive earned 50 percent more in 2011, a year in which U.S. travel demand remained strong despite the global economic turbulence.

CEO Scott Thompson’s 2011 total salary jumped to $5.5 million -- base salary rose to $0.8 million from $0.6 million, and stock awards more than doubled to $3.1 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Its shares gained 50 percent by 2011-end, as larger rival Hertz Global Holdings Inc continued to show interest in the company which has been a takeover target for two years now.

Hertz is expected to make a fresh offer for Dollar Thrifty once it secures the necessary antitrust approval.

Thompson is also entitled to a payout of about $36 million, including a severance of $10.4 million, if Dollar Thrifty is acquired and he is forced to step down within two years of that.

Hertz increased its CEO salary to nearly $15 million in 2011, a 30 percent jump from the prior year. The company’s stock, however, fell almost 20 percent in 2011.

Net income for Dollar Thrifty jumped more than 20 percent in 2011 even though revenue remained largely flat.

Shares of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty were trading flat at $79.30 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange, while Hertz shares were trading down 1 percent at $14.51.

Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.