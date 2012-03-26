Dollar General to buy back shares from controlling shareholder

(Reuters) - Discount retailer Dollar General Corp (DG.N) said it will buy back about $300 million in shares from Buck Holdings L.P., the company’s controlling shareholder.

Shares of the company fell 2 percent to $46.35 after the bell. They closed at $47.26 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The repurchase deal with Buck Holdings is part of the company’s previously announced $500 million stock buyback program, Dollar General said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which prices most of its merchandise below $10, will fund the $300 million repurchase with its credit facility.

During the fourth quarter, Dollar General repurchased 4.9 million shares from Buck Holdings, which is controlled by affiliates of KKR & Co L.P. (KKR.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N).