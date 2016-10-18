FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off Dominica island in Lesser Antilles
October 18, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 10 months ago

Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off Dominica island in Lesser Antilles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 quake struck off the island of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea's Lesser Antilles archipelago on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicenter was some 15 miles (24 km) west of the capital, Roseau, it said.

Although a magnitude 5.8 quake is capable of causing considerable damage, it was relatively deep, 91.8 miles (148 km) below the seabed, which would mitigate its impact.

Dominica is a sovereign island with a population of about 72,500 people.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

