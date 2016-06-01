FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BP awarded tender to sell U.S. crude to Dominican Republic: traders
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 1, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

BP awarded tender to sell U.S. crude to Dominican Republic: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc was awarded a tender to sell 300,000 barrels of U.S. crude to the Dominican Republic's refining firm Refidomsa, traders said on Wednesday.

Refidomsa, which owns the 34,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Haina refinery along with PDVSA of Venezuela, last month launched its first tender to import a crude cargo from the United States, the North Sea, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria or Libya.

After postponing the deadline to receive bids several times, Refidomsa awarded the tender to BP with an offer of U.S. light sweet crude for delivery June 19-21 at Punta Palenque terminal.

It is unclear if BP will divert one of the U.S. crude cargoes anchored in the Caribbean that have been waiting for a payment from state-run PDVSA.

BP declined a request to comment as it does not provide information about specific sales or customers.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.