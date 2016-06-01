BP awarded tender to sell U.S. crude to Dominican Republic: traders

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc was awarded a tender to sell 300,000 barrels of U.S. crude to the Dominican Republic's refining firm Refidomsa, traders said on Wednesday.

Refidomsa, which owns the 34,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Haina refinery along with PDVSA of Venezuela, last month launched its first tender to import a crude cargo from the United States, the North Sea, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria or Libya.

After postponing the deadline to receive bids several times, Refidomsa awarded the tender to BP with an offer of U.S. light sweet crude for delivery June 19-21 at Punta Palenque terminal.

It is unclear if BP will divert one of the U.S. crude cargoes anchored in the Caribbean that have been waiting for a payment from state-run PDVSA.

BP declined a request to comment as it does not provide information about specific sales or customers.