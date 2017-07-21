U.S. FERC issues Dominion Atlantic Coast natgas pipe report

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a final environmental impact statement on Friday for Dominion Energy Inc's Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina.

The statement said that construction and operation of the pipe would cause some adverse environmental effects but noted those impacts could be minimized or avoided if the company followed its own and staff's recommendations.

Atlantic Coast is a proposed 600-mile (965-kilometer) pipeline designed to deliver up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from the Marcellus/Utica shale region in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio to customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about five million U.S. homes.

Dominion has said it expects Atlantic Coast to enter service in late 2019.

The environmental report included possible impacts of Dominion's proposed 375-mile Supply Header project that will feed gas from suppliers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio into the Atlantic Coast pipe.