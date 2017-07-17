Canada's Dominion Diamond accepts sweetened bid from Washington Cos

(Reuters) - Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO) (DDC.N), the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $1.2 billion from The Washington Companies.

Dominion said Washington Companies will acquire all of its outstanding common shares for $14.25 per share in cash, higher than the U.S.-based company's earlier offer of $13.50 per share.

Washington Companies, founded by industrialist and entrepreneur Dennis Washington, has mining, industrial and transportation businesses across North America.

Dominion launched the sales process in March following an unsolicited $1.1 billion approach from Dennis.

Dominion, which owns a majority stake in the Ekati mine and minority share of the nearby Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, rejected Washington's initial advance, saying it undervalued the company.

U.S.-listed shares of Dominion were up 4 percent in premarket trading on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, Dominion said. Dominion will be required to pay Washington $43.9 million in case of a deal cancellation.

Reuters reported on Friday that Dominion was in advanced and friendly talks with Washington Companies.

TD Securities was Dominion's financial adviser on the deal and Stikeman Elliott LLP its legal adviser.

BDT & Co LLC provided financial advice to Washington. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP were its legal counsel.