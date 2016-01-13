FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominion Diamond chairman to depart, be replaced by De Beers veteran
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 13, 2016 / 10:24 PM / 2 years ago

Dominion Diamond chairman to depart, be replaced by De Beers veteran

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp said on Wednesday its executive chairman will step down and be replaced by Jim Gowans, a mining industry veteran, who will take over as non-executive chairman no later than April 30.

The Canadian diamond producer, which has been under pressure from an activist shareholder group, also said Josef Vejvoda has been appointed to the board. Vejvoda is a portfolio manager at Toronto-based K2 & Associates, which led the activist group.

The board will continue its “existing search process” to identify an additional independent director to join it, lead director Daniel Jarvis said in a statement.

Gowans was chief executive of De Beers Canada from 2006 to 2010. More recently he was co-president and chief operating officer of Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s biggest gold producer.

The activist group, which have been unhappy with Dominion’s shareholder returns, revealed on Dec. 21 that it had bought a 5.4 percent stake in the company, which is the world’s third biggest diamond producer.

Dominion Chairman Robert Gannicott alluded in the statement to recent “medical challenges”. Gannicott returned from medical leave last July but at the time relinquished his role as CEO.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.