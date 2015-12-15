FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Domino's buys Joey's Pizza, becomes largest pizza delivery company in Germany
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 15, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Domino's buys Joey's Pizza, becomes largest pizza delivery company in Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Customers enjoy their meal at a Joey's pizza shop in Hamburg August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

(Reuters) - Britain’s Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L) (DPG) said on Tuesday it is forming a joint venture with Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DMP.AX) (DPE) to buy Joey’s Pizza for 45 million euros ($49.13 million), creating Germany’s largest pizza delivery group.

Domino’s has struggled to grow in Germany, the world’s fourth-largest pizza market.

The latest deal would bring the total number of stores under Domino’s to about 227, as it tries to “overcome the challenges it has faced as a small operator in the country”, the company said.

Upon meeting certain performance goals, the deal value could be elevated to 79 million euros, DPG said.

Domino’s will acquire Joey’s through a new joint venture between DPE and DPG, where the new company would have 2/3rd representation from Australia-listed Domino’s Pizza Enterprise. Fifteen of the 20 stores will be absorbed by the new joint venture, while the remaining will be closed, the company said.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.