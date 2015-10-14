UK's Domino's Pizza Group sees upbeat full-year results

A Domino's Pizza is pictured in its box in central London, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm Domino’s Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said it expected full-year results to be ahead of its expectations after a strong third quarter boosted by a surge in online sales.

The group, which has over 800 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said UK like-for-like sales rose 14.9 percent for the 13 weeks to Sept. 27.

Domino’s said it was on track to open at least 50 stores in the UK during 2015.