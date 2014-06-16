FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hackers steal Dominos Pizza customer data in Europe, ransom sought
June 16, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hackers steal Dominos Pizza customer data in Europe, ransom sought

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Signage at a Domino's pizza restaurant is pictured in Burbank, California October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hackers have stolen data on more than 600,000 Dominos Pizza Inc customers in Belgium and France, the pizza delivery company said, and an anonymous Twitter user threatened to publish the data unless the company pays a cash ransom.

Customer names, delivery addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and passwords were taken from a server used in an online ordering system that the company is in the process of replacing, Dominos spokesman Chris Brandon said on Monday.

He said he did not know if the stolen passwords had been encrypted.

A Tweet directed at Domino’s customers through an account of somebody listed as “Rex Mundi” said hackers would publish the customer data on the Internet unless the company pays 30,000 euros ($40,800), according to an article in The Telegraph.

The Rex Mundi account was later suspended.

Brandon said he was not familiar with the ransom demands, but that the company would not be making any such payment.

Domino’s Vice President of Communications Tim McIntyre said the hacking was “isolated” to independent franchise markets of Belgium and France, where the company’s online ordering system did not collect credit card orders, so no financial data had been taken.

“This does not affect any market outside of France and Belgium,” he said via email. “The site has been secured.”

Domino’s has some 11,000 stores worldwide, including 229 in France, 24 in Belgium and about 5,000 in the United States.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros)

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and David Gregorio

