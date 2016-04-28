Domino's Pizza first-quarter profit falls as strong dollar bites

A worker carries a pizza for delivery as he exits a Domino's pizza store in Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) reported a 1.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar and expenses related to its recapitalization program.

Sales at U.S. company-owned and franchised restaurants open at least a year rose 6.4 percent in the first quarter ended March 27.

The company’s international same-restaurant sales increased 7.9 percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency conversions.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company’s net income fell to $45.5 million from $46.3 million, a year earlier.

But on a per-share basis, net income jumped 9.9 percent to 89 cents, due to a lower diluted share count, primarily as a result of the accelerated share repurchase program.

The company’s total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $539.2 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $545.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $133.63, the stock had risen about 20 percent so far this year.