#Business News
October 14, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Domino's quarterly profit tops Wall Street view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Signage at a Domino's pizza restaurant is pictured in Burbank, California October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s estimates, boosted by strong results overseas and its home market of the United States, where rival Pizza Hut is struggling.

The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count said net income rose to $35.6 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 7 from $30.6 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $446.6 million after sales at stores open at least one year at domestic and international shops increased more than expected.

Domino’s rivals include Yum Brands Inc’s (YUM.N) Pizza Hut, Little Caesars Pizza and Papa John’s International Inc (PZZA.O).

Domino’s had 5,016 domestic outlets and 6,265 international stores at the end of the quarter.

(Story corrects store counts in last paragraph)

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
