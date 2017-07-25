Rise in online orders lifts Domino's Pizza profit

Balloons are seen on the front of a newly opened Domino's Pizza franchise in London, Britain, early morning March 14, 2017.

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, (DOM.L) said half-year pretax profit rose 9 percent as orders made online increased.

The company has managed to stay ahead of the competition by offering technology such as digital wallets and apps for smartphones and smartwatches that help customers place and pay for orders quickly.

Online orders in Britain increased 11.5 percent to make up 75 percent of all deliveries in the period, the company said on Tuesday.

Sales at UK stores open for more than a year rose 2.4 percent in the period, Domino's said.

Domino's Pizza - a franchise of U.S. company Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) - said underlying pretax profit for 26 weeks to June 25 rose to 44.6 million pounds ($58.15 million) from 40.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The group, which has most of its 1,130 stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said international sales rose to 23.8 million pounds.

Total sales rose 10.5 percent to 546.5 million pounds in the first half of the year.

Domino's said in November it would increase the number of stores in Britain to 1,600 after seeing a strong performance from new outlets.

($1 = 0.7671 pounds)