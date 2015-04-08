FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Domo valued at $2 billion in new funding round
April 8, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Domo valued at $2 billion in new funding round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Domo, a cloud based-management platform provider, said it had closed a $200 million round of funding that values the company at $2 billion.

The Series D financing round led by BlackRock Inc, also includes Capital Group, Glynn Capital and GGV Capital, the company said.

Domo, which counts Ebay Inc, The Sage Group Plc, Telus Corp and National Geographic among its customers, has received more than $450 million in funding so far, the company said.

The company’s platform lets customers to view business data in a visual format.

The company has signed more than 1,000 customers and said it would close over $100 million in business this year.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
