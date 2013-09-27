FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs close to buying stake in Denmark's DONG Energy: paper
September 27, 2013 / 1:13 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs close to buying stake in Denmark's DONG Energy: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) private equity unit is close to buying a stake in Denmark’s oil and gas group DONG Energy DOENRY.UL, Danish business daily Borsen reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, which cited anonymous sources, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners will join forces with Danish pension funds ATP and PFA to buy around 20 percent of DONG Energy at a price of around 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.45 billion).

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Nordea (NDA.ST) are advisers for DONG Energy in the deal that could be closed as early as next week, the newspaper said.

DONG Energy, Goldman Sachs, ATP and PFA declined to comment on the report.

The Danish state owns 81 percent of DONG Energy, and the rest of the company is owned by Danish regional public energy companies.

($1 = 5.5326 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Anthony Barker

