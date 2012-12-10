South Korea's Doosan Heavy says wins $1 billion order in Saudi Arabia

SEOUL (Reuters) - Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd (034020.KS) said on Monday it won a 1.1 trillion won ($1.02 billion) order to build a desalination plant in the Yanbu Industrial Area, Saudi Arabia, from the country’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation.

The South Korean company said in a regulatory filing the contract is set to be completed by July 2016, with construction expected to take 42 months from the site hand-over date.

($1 = 1081.6500 Korean won)