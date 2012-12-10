FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Doosan Heavy says wins $1 billion order in Saudi Arabia
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

South Korea's Doosan Heavy says wins $1 billion order in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd (034020.KS) said on Monday it won a 1.1 trillion won ($1.02 billion) order to build a desalination plant in the Yanbu Industrial Area, Saudi Arabia, from the country’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation.

The South Korean company said in a regulatory filing the contract is set to be completed by July 2016, with construction expected to take 42 months from the site hand-over date.

($1 = 1081.6500 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.