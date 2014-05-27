FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asafa Powell wants 18-month ban shrunk to three months
May 27, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Asafa Powell wants 18-month ban shrunk to three months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jamaica's Olympic runner Asafa Powell, who tested positive for doping at the Jamaican Championships in 2013, takes a lunch break on the first day of his hearing before the country's anti-doping commission in Kingston January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

(Reuters) - Jamaica’s former 100 meters world record holder Asafa Powell could yet compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, if his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against an 18-month doping ban proves successful.

The 31-year-old was handed a backdated 18-month ban in April. It is due to end on Dec. 20, but CAS have said the sprinter has requested his suspension be reduced to just three months because of the nature of the offence.

Powell tested positive for a stimulant, oxilophrine, at the 2013 national championships. He said at the time of his ban that the stimulant - which is only banned during competition - had been found in a legal supplement he was taking.

A date for an appeal hearing has not yet been set, but Powell, along with training partner Sherone Simpson who was given the same ban, have been invited to file written submissions to CAS.

The deadline for athletes wishing to compete at the Commonwealth Games is June 11, six weeks before the Games get underway on July 23.

Reporting By Michael Hann

