Russian Biryukova provisionally suspended after failed test

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian indoor long jump champion Svetlana Biryukova has been temporarily suspended from her country’s training camp after failing a drugs test, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Friday.

“Biryukova’s ‘A’ sample was taken on 26th February 2014 at an athletics training camp in Novogorsk. The athlete has been informed about her rights and the fact that she may have broken anti-doping rules,” RUSADA said in a statement in its website.

“Biryukova has been withdrawn from her country’s training camp and from competition, until it is clear whether she has broken any of the anti-doping rules.”

Biryukova won the Russian indoor long jump gold in Moscow last month. She set the still season-leading 6.98m in January.

RUSADA said 400m runner Roman Semakin has also been temporarily suspended from competition after returning a positive ‘A’ sample.