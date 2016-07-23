FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Banned Australia sports scientist injured after shots fired at home
July 23, 2016 / 2:00 AM / a year ago

Banned Australia sports scientist injured after shots fired at home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A sports scientist banned from working in Australia's top two professional leagues in the wake of a scandal over the use of peptides has suffered a minor injury after shots were fired at his Melbourne home, local media reported on Saturday.

Stephen Dank, 52, was discharged from hospital early on Saturday after being treated for a graze on his forehead caused by a fragment of a bullet fired at his house in Ascot Vale in the early hours of the morning, the ABC reported.

Biochemist Dank was at the center of scandals over the supplements programs at the Australian Rules club Essendon and rugby league team Cronulla Sharks, which resulted in bans for players and staff at both organizations.

Both the Australian Football League (AFL), which runs the professional side of the indigenous code, and National Rugby League (NRL) have since banned him for life from working with teams in their leagues.

Victoria Police confirmed in a statement they were investigating the firing of "several" shots at the house which injured a "52-year-old man" and that the "one other person" in the house had not been injured.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford

