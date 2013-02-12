FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Timeline: Key moments in Australia's doping controversy
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 12, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Timeline: Key moments in Australia's doping controversy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia has been rocked by revelations six rugby league clubs and two Australian Rules football teams are under investigation by anti-doping authorities.

Here is a timeline of key events in the unfolding controversy:

February 5 - Senior officials at Essendon Bombers, one of the country’s oldest and most popular Australian Rules football clubs, hold a media conference to announce they are being probed by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) over the legality of supplements administered to players.

A former Essendon player tells Australian television that club officials told players they were taking substances “right on the edge” of what was permitted, and had players sign forms before they took them.

February 6 - Reports emerge that Essendon players were taken away from their training base to receive injections of supplements in their stomachs.

February 7 - Officials release an explosive report, the result of a year-long probe by the country’s top criminal intelligence unit, that found “widespread” use of banned performance-enhancing drugs by professional and amateur athletes.

The report says the supply is linked to organised crime and that coaches and support staff are complicit in their use.

The Australian Football League (AFL), governing body of Australian Rules, and the National Rugby League launch investigations.

February 8 - Australian bookmakers suspend bets on Essendon’s season-opening match against Adelaide in March, as media reports speculate that Essendon may struggle to field a team if too many players are stood down or suspended amid the probe.

February 10 - A federal justice minister confirms multiple AFL and NRL clubs have been swept up in investigations.

The AFL confirms probes into potential banned drug use by players at Essendon and another player at a separate club.

February 11 - NRL clubs North Queensland, Penrith and Canberra confirm they have been named in investigations by anti-doping authorities.

February 12 - NRL clubs Newcastle, Manly and Cronulla confirm they have also been swept up in the probe. NRL Chief Executive David Smith says the governing body has been working with ASADA for weeks.

Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.