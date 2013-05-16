FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doping-Use of social drugs on the rise in Aussie Rules
#Sports News
May 16, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

Doping-Use of social drugs on the rise in Aussie Rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The use of social drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines is on the rise in Australian Rules football with 26 positive tests and a similar number of confessions of use last year for what the Australian Football League (AFL) describes as “illicit drugs”.

The AFL differentiates between the use of performance-enhancing substances and those drugs more associated with the social environment, dealing with the latter with a combination of education, counselling, treatment and ongoing support.

The results, which included positive tests for cocaine, methamphetamines and ecstasy, was a big rise on the six failed tests in 2011 and a disappointment for the league.

“The rise in detections in 2012 reflects both an increase in the number and effectiveness of target tests conducted, as well as the well-documented jump in illicit drug availability and use in the broader community,” AFL chief Andrew Demetriou said.

The league runs a “three strikes” policy for what they consider “illicit drug” use, with players being handed a fine and lengthy ban only when they have transgressed for a third time.

AFL club Essendon are currently under a separate investigation by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority over their administration of supplements to players amid allegations the use of peptides is widespread in Australian sport.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford

