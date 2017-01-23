FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Belarusian canoeists have drugs ban overturned by CAS
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 23, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 7 months ago

Belarusian canoeists have drugs ban overturned by CAS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Belarusian men's canoe and kayak team was wrongly banned from last year's Olympics for drug offences and has had its suspension from all competition lifted, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

A CAS Panel ruled that there was "insufficient evidence" to uphold several alleged anti-doping offences at a training camp in April, 2016.

"Accordingly, in the absence of multiple anti-doping rule violations, the Panel found that there was no justification to

uphold the imposition of a one-year ban on the Belarus senior men's Canoe and Kayak teams and decided to set aside the decision taken by the ICF Executive Committee," CAS said in a statement.

The Belarus Canoe Association (BCA) and team members appealed against the ban, imposed by the International Canoe Federation in July 2016 after a raid by French police and customs on their training camp in Temple-sur-Lot in France when various substances were confiscated.

The banned drug meldonium was found in samples of five of 17 athletes who took a drugs test.

Although CAS has ruled in the athletes' favour, it has not released the reasons behind the decision which it said would be published on its website in due course.

Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.