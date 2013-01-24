FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doping-WADA disputes ex-UCI boss' statement on doping tests
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 24, 2013 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

Doping-WADA disputes ex-UCI boss' statement on doping tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has disputed an assertion by former cycling boss Hein Verbruggen that sports governing bodies typically discussed abnormal doping samples with athletes.

“WADA has no evidence of other international federations (IFs) ‘discussing atypical blood test results, or other test results’ with athletes,” the global agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Verbruggen, the International Cycling Union (UCI) president from 1991-2005, was quoted by Dutch magazine Vrij Nederland as saying it had informed dozens of riders including Lance Armstrong over the years if they had recorded suspicious test results.

“It used to be the UCI’s policy - and indeed also of other federations - to discuss atypical blood test results, or other test results, with the riders concerned,” Verbruggen said on Wednesday.

“Riders who were doping (but had not failed a test) were effectively warned that they were being watched and that they would be targeted in future with the aim of getting them to stop doping.”

But WADA, which has been at loggerheads with UCI over the disgraced Armstrong, strongly questioned such a practice.

“This approach totally contradicts the purpose of an effective anti-doping program, which should be designed to deter, detect and prevent athletes from doping,” it said.

“Furthermore, any IF that would do such a thing would leave itself open to criticism with regards to its impartiality and integrity.”

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.