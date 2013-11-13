FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doping need new testing methods: IOC president Bach
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2013 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

Doping need new testing methods: IOC president Bach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks during the opening of conference on sport and the environment in Sochi October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nina Zotina

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The need for new and innovative thinking around testing should become a priority to strengthen the fight against doping in sport, the new International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday as he compared drug cheating to terrorism.

“We need even more specifically targeted tests and more scientific research. We have to focus on more anti-doping research,” he said on the opening day of the World Conference on Doping in Sport.

“Is it not time to find out for example whether blood and urine tests are really the best and ultimate solution? Might there be other testing methods that are even more reliable, sustainable and effective and maybe even less intrusive?”

Bach said concerns over costs should not stop more investment in anti-doping measures as it was like dealing with terrorism.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.